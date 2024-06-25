A.M. ATL: Poll: Trump edging Biden

Good morning ATL! It’s gonna be a hot, hot, hot day again with highs in the upper 90s and little chance of a cooling rain, so stay hydrated.

And while you do, there’s a lot of news to consume, including the Supreme Court tackling state bans on gender-affirming care, Atlanta revealing details on its bid for the Sundance Film Festival and a push to remove an overpass in Savannah.

Now, let’s get to it.

***

EXCLUSIVE TRUMP V. BIDEN POLL

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In 2020, Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Georgia in a squeaker on the way to becoming the 46th president of the United States.

He may have a harder time triumphing in the state this time around if there is a rematch between the two this November, according to a newly released Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll.

Trump leads Biden 43% to 38% in the poll of likely voters, with Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at 9% and 8% of Georgians undecided. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points. (Note: Kennedy is not yet on the Georgia ballot but is expected to qualify).

The results come as Biden and Trump are expected to debate at 9 p.m. on Thursday in Atlanta at CNN’s Midtown headquarters.

Behind the poll : It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from June 11-22 and involved 1,000 likely voters.

: It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from June 11-22 and involved 1,000 likely voters. Issues bothering respondents the most: Inflation and the economy, with 42% saying they would have the “biggest influence” on their decision.

While Trump leads, he faces a huge obstacle. Nearly half of those polled approved of a New York jury verdict last month that found the former president guilty of 34 felony charges, including a slim majority of independent voters. About one-third of independents say the convictions make them less likely to back him.

Biden faces a mountain of worries of his own, namely the loss of support among young and Black voters, a base that propelled him to a win, according to the poll. About 70% of Black Georgians say they plan to support Biden, down from the 88% support he received in 2020, according to exit polls. And just 12% of voters age 18-29 plan to back the president.

Question for you: If you could ask the presidential candidates one question during the debate, what would it be? Let us know! Email me at leon.stafford@ajc.com.

***

NAMING RIGHTS

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Delta Air Lines on Monday dedicated its 1040 Delta Blvd. building for former CEO Gerald Grinstein. Grinstein, who oversaw operations at the airline from 2004-2007, guided Delta through some its most difficult years, including Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

***

PATIENCE IS A MUST

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

» It may seem early to have this conversation, but plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the July 4th holiday period, which kicks off Thursday and lasts through July 8. Officials are already warning that there will be crowds, crowds, crowds — to the tune of nearly 4 million passengers passing through the world’s busiest airport.

» For those in the market to buy a house, things are starting to look up. At least a little bit. The AJC’s Michael Kanell reports nearly 18,000 homes were listed for sale in May, about 60% higher than a year earlier.

» An Alpharetta man won a $2.3 million judgment against gun maker Sig Sauer. He was shot in the thigh while removing his holstered pistol from his belt.

***

UN-BRIDGING A DIVIDE

Credit: Sarah Peacock Credit: Sarah Peacock

Savannah residents are hoping to convince transportation officials to dismantle an Interstate 16 flyover that has divided their community from the city’s historic downtown for decades. Among those pushing for the removal is the brother of the man for whom the road is named.

***

NATION AND WORLD

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a Biden administration appeal to block state bans on gender-affirming care. Democratic-led states and Biden have pushed for protections for transgender people while Republican-led states have enacted restrictions.

***

The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations two Texas Republican congressmen paid membership to social clubs with campaign funds. House rules discourage lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal use.

***

OLYMPICS BOUND

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Three men from the University of Georgia and one from Dunwoody will help represent the USA’s swim team next month at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The swimmers all made the cut recently by placing in individual U.S. trials.

***

The Atlanta Hawks pulled back the curtain recently to give Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Brookhaven practice facility. And if those are Eames Lounge chairs and ottomans I see, color me impressed.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

Chimpanzees self-medicate, study finds, and their health knowledge could lead to human treatments.

***

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Grammy Award winner Lauryn Hill has put Atlanta on her tour schedule again with an Aug. 16 stop at Lakewood Amphitheatre. ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ singer was supposed to be here last November, but cancelled because of issues surrounding vocal strain.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

June 25, 1950

Communist North Korea invaded South Korea, starting a three-year proxy war that left millions dead.

Initial reports suggested there was “no indication that the United States intends to take direct military action” — but it was just two days later that the U.S. joined the action.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured construction worker Daren True as he stayed hydrated Monday as the temperatures reached the high 90s and the heat index soared past 100 degrees.

***

ONE MORE THING

The final resting place of Congressman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis and baseball legend Hank Aaron could one day become part of the National Register of Historic Places.

At least that’s the hope of Atlanta City Councilman Jason Winston, the Atlanta Preservation Center and leaders of South-View Cemetery. South-View is applying for historic designation of the southwest Atlanta site, which holds the remains of 90,000 people — including Aaron and Lewis — and was founded in 1886 by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans.

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Proponents of the idea say the cemetery is an important part of Atlanta’s history and a time capsule of the city’s segregationist past as well as its more inclusive present.

“The cemetery tells the Atlanta story, reflecting its significance as the epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement in our state and nationwide,” Winston said in a statement.

***

