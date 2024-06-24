Lauryn Hill announces new tour dates, including rescheduled Atlanta show

More than six months after postponing her Atlanta show due to vocal issues, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have announced an extension of last year’s “Miseducation Anniversary Tour.” They’ll perform at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 16. Singer YG Marley, Hill’s son, is the tour’s special guest.

Hill and her former bandmates began their co-headlining tour last year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Hill’s Grammy-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” However, the tour was hit with a string of cancellations after Hill suffered a vocal strain, which prompted her to postpone her State Farm Arena show last November.

Their 2024 dates will start in Tampa, Florida, in August and end in Amsterdam in November. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.