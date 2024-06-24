Lauryn Hill announces new tour dates, including rescheduled Atlanta show

More than six months after postponing her Atlanta show due to vocal issues, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have announced an extension of last year’s “Miseducation Anniversary Tour.” They’ll perform at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 16. Singer YG Marley, Hill’s son, is the tour’s special guest.
Hill and her former bandmates began their co-headlining tour last year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Hill’s Grammy-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” However, the tour was hit with a string of cancellations after Hill suffered a vocal strain, which prompted her to postpone her State Farm Arena show last November.
Their 2024 dates will start in Tampa, Florida, in August and end in Amsterdam in November. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
Fan can also purchase VIP packages, which will include autographed posters, preshow VIP hospitality lounge and more.
Last month, Apple Music named “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” as the best album of all-time. Hill will perform at the BET Awards on Sunday.
LAURYN HILL and the FUGEES 2024 DATES
Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL -iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA -Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL -The Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 6 – Dallas, TX -Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Oct. 14 - London, UK - The O2
Oct. 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Oct. 22 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome
About the Author
Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP