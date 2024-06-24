Breaking: Atlanta files Sundance Film Festival bid, city puts up $2M in support
Lauryn Hill announces new tour dates, including rescheduled Atlanta show

Hill and the Fugees will perform in Atlanta in August.
17 minutes ago

More than six months after postponing her Atlanta show due to vocal issues, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have announced an extension of last year’s “Miseducation Anniversary Tour.” They’ll perform at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 16. Singer YG Marley, Hill’s son, is the tour’s special guest.

Hill and her former bandmates began their co-headlining tour last year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Hill’s Grammy-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” However, the tour was hit with a string of cancellations after Hill suffered a vocal strain, which prompted her to postpone her State Farm Arena show last November.

Their 2024 dates will start in Tampa, Florida, in August and end in Amsterdam in November. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan can also purchase VIP packages, which will include autographed posters, preshow VIP hospitality lounge and more.

Last month, Apple Music named “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” as the best album of all-time. Hill will perform at the BET Awards on Sunday.

LAURYN HILL and the FUGEES 2024 DATES

Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL -iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA -Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL -The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Dallas, TX -Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Oct. 14 - London, UK - The O2

Oct. 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Oct. 22 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

