Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

That will feature Latorya Beasley, an Alabama woman whose in vitro fertilization treatments were halted after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos should be considered children. She’ll appear with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Lakshmi, a TV host, writer and executive producer.

Biden’s operation also plans to open an office this week in Sandy Springs, a former GOP stronghold that’s steadily turned Democratic over the last decade. And hundreds of volunteer canvassing and phone banks events are slated across Georgia the weekend after the debate.

There’s no immediate word on whether Biden will also hold a rally or fundraiser in Georgia during the visit. Trump is planning post-debate remarks at an event hosted by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler that will cost donors $100,000 to attend.

The Biden campaign’s hectic schedule is a new phase in the president’s effort to recapture a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020 thanks to a tenuous alliance of Black Georgians, disaffected Republicans and suburban swing voters. Trailing Trump by single-digits in most Georgia polls, Biden aides have worked to reassure local Democrats that the state remains a campaign priority. Biden’s camp said Sunday it has hired more than 75 staffers and opened 14 offices in Georgia, with more in the works.

Porsha White, who heads Biden’s Georgia operation, said the loaded calendar is meant to capitalize on the “clear choice” that will be on display during Thursday’s CNN debate, the first of two planned presidential showdowns this election cycle.

She said it will contrast Biden’s vision where “freedoms are protected and every Georgian has a fair shot, and Donald Trump’s pledge to serve as a dictator on day one, give tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy, and attack women’s fundamental freedoms at every turn.”

Trump’s campaign has employed a different approach. It hasn’t publicized many of its new hires and office openings, and is relying on outside groups and the Georgia GOP – a pro-Trump bastion – for key elements of its ground game.

Key Republicans are closing ranks behind his comeback bid. And the campaign has launched outposts in strategic parts of the state, including a new Savannah headquarters unveiled Saturday with a mission of targeting voters who often skip presidential elections.

At the Savannah gathering, Trump operative Wylie Shaw spoke of the upcoming debate as a pivotal moment in the campaign, urging the crowd to “tune in next Thursday to see the beatdown of the century.”

