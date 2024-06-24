Atlanta files Sundance Film Festival bid, city puts up $2M in support

The city of Atlanta has finally acknowledged that its in the running to host the annual Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027, and is sweetening its bid with $2 million in support.

“We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a press release. “We’re ready to show the Sundance Institute that Atlanta is the place where opportunities are endless, and Sundance can continue to shine.”

The city filed its proposal to the Sundance Film Festival committee, which is considering 15 different cities, including Athens, Savannah and its dual home of Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The deadline to file was Friday, June 21.