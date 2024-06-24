Breaking: Atlanta files Sundance Film Festival bid, city puts up $2M in support
Atlanta files Sundance Film Festival bid, city puts up $2M in support

The city also cites ‘a robust array of concessions and in-kind support to the festival’
FILE - The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre appears during the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 28, 2020, in Park City, Utah. The Sundance Film Festival may not always call Park City home. The Sundance Institute has started to explore the possibility of other U.S. locations to host the independent film festival starting in 2027, the organization said Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

By and
15 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta has finally acknowledged that its in the running to host the annual Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027, and is sweetening its bid with $2 million in support.

“We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a press release. “We’re ready to show the Sundance Institute that Atlanta is the place where opportunities are endless, and Sundance can continue to shine.”

The city filed its proposal to the Sundance Film Festival committee, which is considering 15 different cities, including Athens, Savannah and its dual home of Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The deadline to file was Friday, June 21.

The city said its proposal “highlights Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods, status as a film production hub, cultural centers, event capabilities, commitment to climate action, ease of transportation, hospitality industry and inclusive and equitable business environment.”

“Further, the (request for proposals) instills how Sundance can lay roots and be woven into the rich fabric of Atlanta’s culture,” the release said. “Lastly, as a part of overall support to Sundance, the city of Atlanta and its partners pledged $2 million in support as well as a robust array of concessions and in-kind support to the festival.”

The press release did not identify what those concessions and additional in-kind support might entail.

The city said it worked with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau and a community of leaders.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com for more.

