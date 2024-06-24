Photos: Go behind the scenes at Hawks practice facility

Want to go where you can’t go?
Here’s your chance.
Recently, the Hawks allowed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to get a behind-the scenes look at the team’s practice facility in Brookhaven.
Here is your chance to see what players, coaches, management and support staff see every day in their home away from home. See the courts, locker room, film room, weight room, game room, kitchen, outdoor pool and more.
Without being a player, this is a close as you can get to a look at elite facility.
Enjoy.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest