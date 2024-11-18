A.M. ATL: Jail diversion drama

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. We’re looking at high temperatures in the lower 70s today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on school shooting prevention efforts, a new invasive species you’re encouraged to kill and what the Falcons’ latest abysmal outing means looking forward.

But first: A program that’s very good at helping people languishes in bureaucratic purgatory.

***

HELPING HANDS

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The city of Atlanta is currently taking bids from organizations interested in helping folks struggling with mental health, addiction and extreme poverty connect with services — and avoid jail.

Which is great!

But also weird.

Because Atlanta’s already got a program that does that. And by all accounts does it well.

PAD (or the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) is responsible for the non-law enforcement folks who come out when Atlantans call 311.

when Atlantans call 311. Through September, the organization helped steer more than 230 people away from the justice system this year.

away from the justice system this year. That’s important because it gets them the help they actually need, while saving everyone else time and money.

“PAD is well known (throughout) this country — it has been an exemplary program,” Eve Byrd, director of the mental health program at The Carter Center, pleaded at a recent City Council meeting. “Do not let down or let services lapse with people that have gained trust and the service that they need through PAD.”

So what’s the deal? As my AJC colleague Riley Bunch reports this morning, PAD and the city agreed to a new contract in July. The agreement’s in limbo, though, as Mayor Andre Dickens weighs other options — through a closed procurement process that PAD leaders say they weren’t invited to join.

That process is possibly tied to the recent opening of the city’s Center for Diversion and Services, which is operated by Grady Memorial Hospital. But no one seems to know exactly why PAD is on the outs.

The city declined to comment on the situation, deeming it “inappropriate” to do so.

Meanwhile, at City Hall: PAD, its supporters and a few of its success stories keep showing up to make their case.

Tanesha Door falls into the latter category. PAD helped her out of homelessness and an abusive relationship.

“They gave me a chance,” she said. “And I’m living proof of the difference they make.”

Stay tuned to AJC.com and follow @ribunchreports for more as the saga unfolds — and for all your Atlanta City Hall coverage.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

⚖️ Today: The trial of Jose Ibarra, accused of killing nursing student Laken Riley, continues in Athens. A plea hearing is scheduled for the man accused of killing a Marietta couple after luring them to Middle Georgia via Craigslist.

🙏 Tuesday: The anniversary of former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s death.

🎶 Wednesday: Braves pitcher Chris Sale is likely to take home National League Cy Young honors. But will Douglasville native Megan Moroney win new artist of the year at the Beyoncé-less CMA Awards?

Rapper Juvenile celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Back That (Thang) Up” with a tour stop at The Eastern.

🐝 Thursday: Georgia Tech football hosts NC State (7:30 p.m. on ESPN) with a chance to go undefeated at home for the first time in a quarter-century. Atlanta-born Afrobeats star Davido plays State Farm Arena.

🏈 Friday: Round 2 of the state high school football playoffs begins. Here’s what happened in Round 1!

***

AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION?

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

In the wake of September’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High, Barrow County school officials are considering new campus precautions. Those include metal detectors, which parents continue pushing for.

But many school safety experts say there’s little proof they prevent violence.

“They’re sort of a symbolic thing that says we’ve got security here, we’re not going to let any guns through,” the leader of one research group told the AJC.

***

WRONGFUL ARREST

A podcast helped free Darryl “Lee” Clark after he spent 25 years in prison on murder charges. Now Clark is suing Floyd County, alleging a set up by corrupt local police officers who fabricated evidence and encouraged false testimony.

***

LICENSE TO KILL

Credit: Rebekah D. Wallace, University of Georgia Credit: Rebekah D. Wallace, University of Georgia

If you see the bug above, take a picture and then squish it. It’s a spotted lanternfly and it’s invasive. Also stinky.

Other random public service announcements:

***

EAT UP!

You may also enjoy knowing that a Michelin-winning chef opened a brand new restaurant in Adair Park.

***

NOT GREAT!

Credit: AP Credit: AP

I’m not sure I can accurately and succinctly capture how poorly the Falcons played in Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos. At least not in a family newsletter.

These from columnist Michael Cunningham are pretty good, though: “The standings say the Falcons still are in control of the NFC South. Their performances over the past two weeks say they are at risk of blowing it.”

Bulldogs: Georgia football, meanwhile, kept its playoff dreams alive with an impressive 31-17 win over Tennessee. Then again, coach Kirby Smart’s not really sure what the committee’s looking for.

Georgia football, meanwhile, kept its playoff dreams alive with an impressive 31-17 win over Tennessee. Then again, coach Kirby Smart’s not really sure what the committee’s looking for. Hawks: A season-high 27 turnovers = a 114-110 loss at Portland.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 18, 1948

Georgia’s legendary “Three Governors Controversy” came to an end with the inauguration of Herman Talmadge.

Talmadge’s dad, Eugene, actually won the election but died before taking office. That left Herman to fend off claims from Ellis Arnall (the outgoing governor) and Melvin Thompson (the lieutenant governor-elect). He successfully did so, but only with the help of friends at the state Capitol — and some ballot box shenanigans.

Check out the younger Talmadge and Arnall sneering at each other in that photo!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman recently captured former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young speaking at the unveiling of a MARTA bus honoring his life and legacy. Others with such honors include John Lewis and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

***

ONE MORE THING

Speaking of honors: Betty White is getting a Forever Stamp!

***

