Baby sloth gets cute new name at Zoo Atlanta

Son of mother Nutella and father Cocoa, Zoo Atlanta’s infant two-toed sloth born on Aug. 9 has been named Rolo after the chocolate caramel candy. The baby sloth looks just as sweet.

Rolo is his parents’ second offspring and the first male sloth ever born at Zoo Atlanta. His name was selected from almost 2,000 submitted by the public between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 as part of a public naming campaign.

“We are excited to be able to associate a name with this special infant. For our members and guests, a name can help make a connection to an individual, and a connection to an individual can lead to a connection with a species,” said VP of Collections and Conservation, Gina Ferrie, Ph.D. “We look forward to watching Rolo grow up as he helps us tell the story of these fascinating animals and their place in wild ecosystems.”