Leaders across Atlanta and its suburbs recently celebrated the program’s anniversary, touting its transformative effects.

“It’s amazing how much impact the LCI program has had in creating some of our favorite places to live, work and play,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Nov. 1 at the ARC’s State of the Region event.

Through an annual application process, the ARC selects several plans to award LCI grant funds, which cover 80% of each study or transportation project. The project types vary from improving individual intersections and corridors to studying an entire area’s available housing or street grid.

The LCI program’s genesis was to incentivize metro Atlanta communities to reduce vehicle traffic, improve air quality and create “15-minute cities,” where residents could access most of their daily needs within roughly a mile radius.

“Reconnecting the region is about much more than infrastructure,” Anna Roach, ARC’s executive director and CEO said. “It’s about communities.”

Some projects, such as the Melody in downtown Atlanta, focus on rethinking housing availability. Located at 184 Forsyth St., it consist of 40 units of traditional housing made from shipping containers to assist the city’s homeless population.

Others, such as Clarkston’s greenway feasibility study, received LCI funding to identify and plan connective trail networks, aiming to offer transportation alternatives and outdoor recreation akin to the Atlanta Beltline.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said his city was among the first to receive an LCI grant in the early 2000s, which helped establish a mixed-use city center within the bedroom community.

“I remember when a trip to downtown Woodstock meant a trip to the hardware store,” he said. “… But now, we are the example in the nation of what a thriving, revitalized, vibrant downtown can look like.”