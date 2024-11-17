Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during the first half against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) during the first half against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — If the College Football Playoff started this week, the Georgia Bulldogs would not have be a part of it. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 12 following a loss to Ole Miss, and thus Georgia’s seeding would have left it out of the at-large bids.

Georgia’s performance Saturday showed why its a good thing the College Football Playoff committee has several weeks to make its final selection.

The Bulldogs came away with a commanding 31-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, who were ranked No. 7 by the College Football Playoff committee entering the game with an 8-1 record.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I really don’t,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I wish they could really define the criteria. I wish they could do the eyeball test where they come down here and look at the people we’re playing against and look at them. And you can’t see that stuff on TV. So I don’t know what they look for, but that’s for somebody else to decide. I’m worried about our team.”

ExploreGeorgia, for all its imperfections, still has ultimate goal in sight

After falling behind 10-0, Georgia went on to outscore Tennessee 31-7 over the final three quarters of the game.

Tennessee came into the game having not given up more than 20 points in a game this season.

The Bulldogs tallied 453 yards, powered by quarterback Carson Beck’s strong performance which included 347 passing yards.

Defensively, Georgia shut out Tennessee in the second half. The Bulldogs sacked Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava 5.0 times on the night, with the last sack leading to a fumble recovered by Chris Cole.

Georgia is now 8-2 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. The losses came against Ole Miss and Alabama, two teams also projected to make the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs have now wrapped up their conference slate. Georgia needs some help to get to Atlanta for the SEC championship game but it has navigated a brutal stretch of games and is still very much in the playoff discussion.

“Everybody thinks we should win every game,” Smart said. “I’m very proud of our team. If you told me that this group would be this resilient, I would probably say I don’t doubt it, because they’re great kids. And they played the toughest schedule in our league, and we still got two games left of tough teams.”

Georgia wraps up with season hosting UMass and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs have to win both of those games to stay in the playoff picture.

The upcoming CFP rankings, released Tuesday evening, will show how much a statement win will change Georgia’s standing with the committee.

“We’re trying to be the cumulative, whole, really good quality team,” Smart said. “And not be on this emotional roller coaster that’s controlled by people in a room somewhere that may not understand football like we do as coaches. We as coaches look at people and say, what can we do better? How do we get better? I respect their decision. I respect their opinion but it’s different in our league.”

Kirby Smart calls out CFP committee after win over Tennessee

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What media observers are saying about Georgia-Tennessee and its playoff implications
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 11 Georgia in a de facto playoff game between the hedges
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 11 Georgia faces must-win against No. 6 Tennessee between the hedges
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-1721m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, for all its imperfections, still has ultimate goal in sight
No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs take care of business vs. Tennessee
UGA-Tennessee game time, TV channel, streaming info, odds
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens