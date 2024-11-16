Fish 104.7 switches to Christmas on its earliest date ever

Atlanta’s Fish 104.7 swapped out to its season Christmas format Friday at 5 p.m., its earliest date ever.

This is the 23rd year in a row Fish has made the temporary format change. In past years, the Christian pop station has tended to flip a few days before Thanksgiving. This year, Thanksgiving is on its latest date possible on Nov. 28 so Fish decided to go Christmas music nearly two weeks early.

This year, the format will run 40 days. Typically, the station shoots to No. 1 in December in the Nielsen ratings.