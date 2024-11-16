News
News

Fish 104.7 switches to Christmas on its earliest date ever

The Christian pop station made the annual temporary format flip on Nov. 15, nearly two weeks before Thanksgiving
Crystal Nicole (second to left) performed at a Chick fil-A in Dunwoody for Fish 104.7's Christmas Wish program. Santa and afternoon host Beth Bacall are there, too. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Crystal Nicole (second to left) performed at a Chick fil-A in Dunwoody for Fish 104.7's Christmas Wish program. Santa and afternoon host Beth Bacall are there, too. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
By
49 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Fish 104.7 swapped out to its season Christmas format Friday at 5 p.m., its earliest date ever.

This is the 23rd year in a row Fish has made the temporary format change. In past years, the Christian pop station has tended to flip a few days before Thanksgiving. This year, Thanksgiving is on its latest date possible on Nov. 28 so Fish decided to go Christmas music nearly two weeks early.

This year, the format will run 40 days. Typically, the station shoots to No. 1 in December in the Nielsen ratings.

“Christmas is our Super Bowl on the Fish when many new people discover us and often become life-long listeners,” said program director Mike Blakemore. “We have learned over the years that starting earlier greatly improves our listenership and with only three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we knew we had to start now, two days earlier than last year. I would much rather start a little early than too late.”

Beth Becall, Fish’s long-time afternoon jock, on Friday began with CeCe Winans’ “Joy to the World” followed by Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Blake Shelton’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” and Johnny Mathis’ “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The format is a wide blend of Christmas music. There are decades-old classics by the likes of Andy Williams, Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby mixed in with secular and more religious songs performed by Christian artists such as Amy Grant, For King and Country and MercyMe and pop artists like Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

On Saturday, Fish even played Cher’s 2023 original hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

The station, as usual, will also hold its annual Christmas Wish program which provides gifts to deserving families.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Michael W. Smith
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

'Saturday Night Live' taps comedian-actor Bill Burr and Charli XCX as hosts for after the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eminem, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, N.W.A. and Janet Jackson get Songwriters Hall of...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Atlanta artist holds vigil for victims and survivors of Sapelo Island tragedy
A.M. ATL: ⚖️ All eyes on Athens
Ray J issues public apology to Jamal Bryant for comments that were ‘uncalled for’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens