A.M. ATL: Funeral home horror

News wise, we’ve got the skinny on Donald Trump’s latest visit, Atlanta’s new 24/7 diversion center and some “Ghostbusters” superfans. Plus: Which local restaurants earned Michelin stars last night?

But first, something far more unsavory.

***

‘WILLFUL NEGLIGENCE’

Kristen Kitchens for the AJC Kristen Kitchens for the AJC

It could’ve been a simple eviction. Officials say Chris Johnson hadn’t paid rent on the Coffee County funeral home bearing his name, and it was time to go.

But deputies who reported to the low-slung building about an hour north of Valdosta found something they’ll likely never forget.

Eighteen bodies in “various stages of decomposition” inside a cooler, according to the GBI. Children included.

Johnson — a 39-year-old who ran for county coroner earlier this year — now stands charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body. Warrants accuse him of “willful negligence” and “intentional disregard of proper storage.”

Some families reportedly told investigators they received ashes for loved ones, even though their bodies were in the cooler.

While the scale doesn’t compare, the situation certainly evokes memories of another dark episode in our state’s history.

Back in February 2002, investigators acting on a tip in northwest Georgia’s Walker County made an unfathomable discovery: Bodies buried, stacked and strewed all around the property of Tri-State Crematory.

They ultimately found 334 sets of remains, some of which they never identified.

File photo File photo

Authorities ultimately charged crematory owner Ray Brent Marsh with hundreds of counts of theft, abuse of a corpse and burial service fraud, among others.

Marsh, who apologized to the community but never offered an explanation for his actions, served 12 years in prison before his release in 2016.

The whole thing is actually the basis for a recent podcast called “Noble,” hosted by my pal Shaun Raviv. Not an AJC product but check it out, if you’re up for it.

And save a thought or two for the folks in Coffee County, as authorities continue identifying remains and notifying families.

***

FINAL PITCH?

Arvin Temkar/AJC Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former President Donald Trump met with Christian leaders in Powder Springs on Monday before making his way to Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, where he accused Democrat Kamala Harris of running a “campaign of demonization.”

He then called her a “fascist,” dubbed the United States an “occupied” nation and vowed again to conduct mass deportations if elected.

***

IMMIGRATION 101

Recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that Georgia’s foreign-born population grew more rapidly than all but one state in 2023, in terms of percent change. About 1.2 million Georgians are now immigrants.

The latest installment of our reader-driven “Know Your Stuff” series offers related insight: Immigrants do not commit more crimes than U.S.-born citizens.

***

DIVERSION TIME

Ben Gray for the AJC Ben Gray for the AJC

Atlanta’s new pre-arrest diversion center — aimed at preventing folks from landing in the perpetually overcrowded Fulton County Jail for minor and nonviolent offenses — is now open 24 hours a day.

Grady Hospital System CEO John Haupert said people encountering law enforcement while being unhoused or experiencing mental health and substance abuse crises are dealing with “health care issues, not criminal issues.”

***

IS THE END NEAR?

The gang and racketeering trial of rapper Young Thug and his codefendants is expected to resume today, after multiple days of plea deal negotiations. It’s unclear where those negotiations stand.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is also considering defense attorney’s latest motion for a mistrial.

***

EX-GATOR NOT A HATER?

Jason Getz/AJC Jason Getz/AJC

It’s just about time for the World’s Largest Outdo … I mean the Georgia-Florida game (3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC). And Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne is all jazzed up to face his former team.

“Man, I’m excited about it,” the offseason transfer said. “I get to see some former teammates. I’ve got nothing but love for those guys.”

With another mobile quarterback on tap, the UGA defense probably feels a little different.

Baseball: Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman tied a record with a homer in his fifth straight World Series game (a streak that includes the last two games of Atlanta’s 2021 title run).

Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman tied a record with a homer in his fifth straight World Series game (a streak that includes the last two games of Atlanta’s 2021 title run). Hawks: Jalen Johnson’s 29 points weren’t enough for a shorthanded Atlanta squad in a 121-119 loss to the previously winless Wizards.

Jalen Johnson’s 29 points weren’t enough for a shorthanded Atlanta squad in a 121-119 loss to the previously winless Wizards. United: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open to full capacity for Saturday’s must-win playoff match with Miami.

***

DRUMROLL, PLEASE …

Jenni Girtman for the AJC Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The second-ever Michelin Guide to Atlanta restaurants dropped last night. And four fine dining spots earned shiny new stars:

O by Brush (Buckhead), Omakase Table (Westside), Spring (Marietta) and Staplehouse (Old Fourth Ward).

The five restaurants that claimed stars last year maintained their status, while about four dozen others took home other honors like “recommended” status or recognition for excellent food at affordable prices.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 29, 1950

Evangelist Billy Graham brought his crusade to Atlanta for the first time, drawing an estimated 25,000 people to Ponce de Leon Park (the long-gone baseball stadium across from what’s now Ponce City Market).

“There is more interest over a wider area than we have encountered elsewhere,” the 31-year-old said beforehand. “It is wonderful. People are coming from all over the South.”

File photo File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Jenni Girtman for the AJC Jenni Girtman for the AJC

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman recently caught the Atlanta Ghostbusters — a group of local superfans obsessed with making props and costumes from the cult classic film — getting ready for a parade appearance.

***

ONE MORE THING

Sticking with the theme: “Ghostbusters in Concert” comes to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra later this week. Let the folks behind it explain how the unusual project came together!

***

