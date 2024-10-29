Breaking: Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Freddie Freeman homers in fifth straight World Series game, ties George Springer's record

Freddie Freeman tied George Springer’s record of homering in five straight World Series games, hitting a two-run drive off the New York Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt in the first inning to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 2-0 in World Series Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP)
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman tied George Springer's record of homering in five straight World Series games, hitting a two-run drive off the New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt in the first inning to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 2-0 in Game 3 on Monday night.

Seeking its second title in five years, the Dodgers entered with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Shohei Ohtani, playing two days after partially separating his left shoulder, walked on four pitches leading off. After Mookie Betts flied out, Freeman drove a high cutter with a 1-2 count about five rows deep into the lower deck in right field.

Freeman homered in Atlanta’s last two games against Houston in the 2021 World Series, and he has connected in all three games of this one. An eight-time All-Star and the 2020 NL MVP, the 35-year-old Freeman has seven RBIs in the Series.

Freeman sprained his right ankle on Sept. 26 against San Diego while trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego's Luis Arráez and missed the Dodgers' last three regular-season games.

His game-ending, 10th-inning grand slam in Game 1 on Friday night, which gave the Dodgers a 6-3 win, was his first home run since Sept. 16. He followed Teoscar Hernández for back-to-back homers in the third inning of Game 2.

Springer homered in Games 4 through 7 in 2017 as the Astros beat the Dodgers for the title, then hit another in the 2019 opener against Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman hits first game-ending grand slam in World Series history
Placeholder Image

AP

Freddie Freeman's World Series grand slam sparks a joyous family moment in a difficult...
Placeholder Image

AP

Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in...
Placeholder Image

AP

Walker Buehler will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Fans in Shohei Ohtani's Japanese hometown pack in to watch Game 3 of the World Series8m ago
Harris brings in Maggie Rogers as she tries to fire up college-age voters in battleground...10m ago
Shohei Ohtani leads off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES
Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...44m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline