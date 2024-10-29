Freddie Freeman homers in fifth straight World Series game, ties George Springer's record

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman tied George Springer's record of homering in five straight World Series games, hitting a two-run drive off the New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt in the first inning to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 2-0 in Game 3 on Monday night.

Seeking its second title in five years, the Dodgers entered with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Shohei Ohtani, playing two days after partially separating his left shoulder, walked on four pitches leading off. After Mookie Betts flied out, Freeman drove a high cutter with a 1-2 count about five rows deep into the lower deck in right field.