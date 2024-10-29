Hawks’ depth tested in loss to Wizards

It forced the team to get creative with the lineup and it had to try to find some form of chemistry quickly to withstand pressure from the Wizards. Here are five observations from the game:

1. Without Bogdanovic or Hunter to lean on in the closing minutes, the Hawks did not have the usual faces that helped to space the floor on offense. After trailing the Wizards 113-103 with 3:41 to play, Clint Capela and Trae Young got to the line, Jalen Johnson hit a layup and found Capela for a dunk to pull them within 115-112.

After a big defensive stand, the Hawks looked to rookie Zaccharie Risacher in the corner for the game-tying 3. It hit the side of the backboard and though Johnson grabbed the offensive board, the Hawks came up empty.

Wizards guard Jordan Poole hit a 3 on the other end but the Hawks kept fighting with Dyson Daniels sinking a 3 with 8.3 to play that cut the deficit to 120-119. But Corey Kispert split free throws and a go-ahead 3-point attempt by Young went wide in the final seconds.

“Yeah, we didn’t have depth with Bogi and O and Hunt and Kobe and now Vit,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “But that’s I thought there were things... you can’t control those things. So, we like the fact it was a 10-point game. We came back and had the final possession. So, biggest thing we can do is just to try to execute in the things that we can and do our best to overcome that and not point to it. Guys try to get healthy and the guys we have, be ready to go.”

2. After opening the season shooting under 30% from the floor and 20% from the 3, Johnson poured in a career-high 29 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting from the floor. Johnson looked more comfortable getting the basket and playing through contact.

“We know we have to close our possessions,” Johnson said. “I got to be better. We just got to be better as a team, especially in that second half.”

3. Johnson’s offensive explosion wasn’t enough for the Hawks, who could not withstand the Wizards’ shooting barrage, allowing them to knock down 21 3s by the end of the game. That air raid put the Hawks in a real pickle, particularly in the third quarter, where the Wizards made 50% of their 16 3-point attempts.

Forward Kyle Kuzma kicked off a key Wizards run with 5:46 to play in the third quarter, where he scored 11 points in two minutes. He helped to cut the Hawks lead to 79-78 with 3:46 play after knocking down three consecutive 3s from the top of the key.

The Wizards eventually took an 84-83 lead at the end of the third quarter after the Hawks left Kispert open for a pair of triples.

“There are really good players in this league and certain guys’ hot is hotter than other guys hot,” Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “So, Kuz the guy that can get hot in the flash, and so is Jordan Poole, and we were victim of a third-quarter burst there.”

4. With Okongwu out, Nance came off the bench, giving the Hawks a bit of everything. He had a solid debut in a Hawks jersey, trying to settle them on the defensive end with three rebounds, a block and a pair of steals.

But the Hawks could really count on Nance from the perimeter, where he made three 3s that helped to slow down the Wizards’ attempt to run away with the game.

“It was good to get in play, good to play in front of the fans,” Nance said.

5. Nance wasn’t the only player the Hawks had to turn to for significant minutes. They got some big minutes from David Roddy and Garrison Mathews. who combined for 13 points off the bench.

Stat to know

4 -- Garrison Mathews has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in his past two games.

Quotable

“I saw that the ball was like in front of me, so I just pushed it forward, and then, yeah, I went for it.” -- Clint Capela on his third quarter transition dunk.

Up Next

The Hawks head to the nation’s capital where they face the Wizards on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.