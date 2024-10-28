Crime & Public Safety

Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found

A South Georgia funeral home director was arrested after 18 decomposing bodies were found, the GBI said.

41 minutes ago

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving an eviction notice Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home when the remains were located. The bodies were in “various stages of decomposition,” the GBI said.

Chris Johnson, 39, of Douglas was arrested and charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

This investigation continued Monday, and investigators believe additional charges will be filed in the case. The GBI did not explain why there were initially 17 counts filed.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact the Coffee sheriff’s office at 912-384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

