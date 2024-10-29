Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

$49M Biden administration grant to cut emissions at Savannah, Brunswick ports

The funding, intended to reduce diesel emissions from ships at Georgia’s ports, comes from the Inflation Reduction Act
Longshoremen load and unload containers at the Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah. The Georgia Ports Authority is slated to received $49 million as part of plans to eliminate emissions into the air that can affect the health of workers and area residents. The announcement will be made by President Joe Biden, part of a $3 billion program. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Longshoremen load and unload containers at the Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah. The Georgia Ports Authority is slated to received $49 million as part of plans to eliminate emissions into the air that can affect the health of workers and area residents. The announcement will be made by President Joe Biden, part of a $3 billion program. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia ports will receive nearly $49 million for upgrades aimed at moving the massive operations toward a zero-emissions future, White House officials said.

The money, one of 55 projects to be formally announced Tuesday, will pay for systems that will let ships at the ports of Savannah and Brunswick connect with electric grids so they can turn off diesel engines that spew fumes into the air.

All told, about $3 billion in Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports grants are to be distributed to ports in 27 states. The money was appropriated by President Joe Biden’s signature health and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The investments are intended to improve the air for communities, Michael Regan, EPA administrator, said in a conference call with reporters Monday.

While a lynchpin in the nation’s supply chains, the ports are also a source of pollution for workers and residents of surrounding communities, he said. Swapping out fossil-fuel equipment for battery and hydrogen powered machines will cut the amount of toxic pollution that can cause respiratory and heart trouble.

“It’s also about jobs,” Regan said.

Overall, about 1 million people work at ports and in the maritime industry, according to the American Association of Port Authorities. More than 100,000 of them are union workers, officials said.

The Clean Ports program aims to eliminate more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution over a decade, officials said. The money will help pay for equipment that does not burn fossil fuels, including cargo-handling machines, trucks, trains and ships officials said.

The announcement is to be made formally by President Joe Biden during an event at the Port of Baltimore, which was closed for several months earlier this year after a huge, out-of-control container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Baltimore is receiving a $147 million grant.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

In a visit to Baltimore, Biden will announce $3 billion to reduce carbon emissions at US...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Georgia Power lands federal grant to modernize its electric grid
Placeholder Image

TNS

Six Georgia cities to split $13M in grants to help replace aging gas pipelines
Placeholder Image

Source: NOAA

Lockheed Martin in Marietta to build ‘hurricane hunter’ aircraft for NOAA
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Road closures expected after Trump rally ends in Midtown
New diversion center opens in Atlanta to reduce arrests and recidivism
Why can’t the city of Atlanta fill its boards and commissions?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES
Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live...
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline