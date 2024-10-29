The investments are intended to improve the air for communities, Michael Regan, EPA administrator, said in a conference call with reporters Monday.

While a lynchpin in the nation’s supply chains, the ports are also a source of pollution for workers and residents of surrounding communities, he said. Swapping out fossil-fuel equipment for battery and hydrogen powered machines will cut the amount of toxic pollution that can cause respiratory and heart trouble.

“It’s also about jobs,” Regan said.

Overall, about 1 million people work at ports and in the maritime industry, according to the American Association of Port Authorities. More than 100,000 of them are union workers, officials said.

The Clean Ports program aims to eliminate more than 3 million metric tons of carbon pollution over a decade, officials said. The money will help pay for equipment that does not burn fossil fuels, including cargo-handling machines, trucks, trains and ships officials said.

The announcement is to be made formally by President Joe Biden during an event at the Port of Baltimore, which was closed for several months earlier this year after a huge, out-of-control container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Baltimore is receiving a $147 million grant.