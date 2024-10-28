Woman killed in hit-and-run near Old Fourth Ward Taco Bell

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Taco Bell in the Old Fourth Ward on Sunday evening, according to police.
Atlanta police responded to 429 Ponce De Leon Ave. around 7:45 p.m. after getting a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not released.
Investigators believe she was struck by a gold Jeep, and the driver left the scene.
No other details have been released by police.
