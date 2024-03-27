A.M. ATL: Could Baltimore bridge disaster happen here?

Morning, y’all! There’s a slight chance of rain this morning but things should clear up before lunch. Highs around 70 degrees.

Today’s newsletter offers the latest on efforts to restrict mining near the Okefenokee Swamp, a look at music mogul Diddy’s longtime ties to Atlanta and the return of the Decatur Book Festival. Plus: Krispy Kreme may be ... coming to a McDonald’s near you?

But first: bridges.

***

BUFFETED BRIDGES

Credit: J. Scott Trubey/AJC Credit: J. Scott Trubey/AJC

Georgia’s coast is home to big ports, big ships and big bridges.

So could something like what happened in Baltimore — where a cargo ship plowed into the Key Bridge early Tuesday, plunging vehicles and workers into the water — happen here? In Savannah or Brunswick, perhaps?

Extremely unlikely, officials told the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer. But there is some history there.

Why it’s unlikely: Savannah’s Garden City Terminal is the third busiest for cargo container ships in the world. Ships like the one that triggered disaster in Baltimore routinely pass under the Talmadge Bridge while traveling in and out on the Savannah River.

But the Talmadge Bridge is unique in one key way: its supports are firmly planted in the ground outside the river. “We’d run aground long before something like that happened,” said Trey Thompson, president of the Savannah (Ship) Pilots Association.

In this case, running aground beats the heck out of the alternative. And larger ships are assisted by as many as three tug boats while passing under the bridge, too.

In Brunswick — where more automobiles are shipped than anywhere on the East Coast outside of Baltimore — ships pass under the Sidney Lanier Bridge. The Lanier bridge’s support pilings are surrounded by two acres of rock, officials say.

But that wasn’t always the case.

Previous crashes: A cargo ship did hit the Lanier bridge in 1972. It took down three spans and sent cars plunging into the Brunswick River, killing 10 people.

Another ship hit the bridge 15 years later. That crash, luckily, did not kill anybody. But it did get work moving on building a replacement bridge — even if it didn’t open until 2003.

The latest from Baltimore: Officials say they have no reason to believe the Key Bridge crash was anything but an accident. Operators aboard the Dali cargo ship issued a mayday call moments before the crash, saying they’d lost power.

Six people are presumed dead. Authorities believe all were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge.

On the supply chain front: Experts say issues likely lie ahead, at least for awhile. And Georgia’s ports may actually get more business.

***

ARBERY APPEAL

Credit: File photos Credit: File photos

The three men accused of chasing Ahmaud Arbery through a South Georgia neighborhood before one of them killed him want their hate crime convictions tossed. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta is scheduled to hear oral arguments today.

***

CAPITOL WATCH

Over at the General Assembly, Tuesday marked Day 39 of 40. Highlights included the Senate clearing a highjacked bill piecing together a number of “culture wars” issues and the state House giving final approval to a law aimed at providing protections to renters.

Legislators also passed a bill that would pause new mining efforts near the Okefenokee Swamp.

In a new opinion piece, AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse says that moratorium should be signed into law — and urges Georgia’s environmental regulators to deny the mining permits long-sought by Alabama’s Twin Pines Minerals.

***

DECATUR COMEBACK

The Decatur Book Festival is coming back, folks. Organizers announced that the popular gathering, which took last year off after a series of dramatically downsized events, will return this October.

Per the announcement: “While this year’s festival will be intimate in scale, it serves as a prelude to the grand celebration awaiting in 2025 — the festival’s 20th anniversary extravaganza!”

***

NATION AND WORLD

Someone from New Jersey won the massive Mega Millions jackpot last night. But check your tickets: two purchased in metro Atlanta won a million bucks.

***

During arguments tied to a case challenging its FDA approval, U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed likely to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

***

BULLDOGS BEHIND THE WHEEL

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

In newly obtained incident reports, Athens-Clarke County police say UGA running back Trevor Etienne was driving between 80 and 90 miles per hour when officers pulled him over early Sunday. The speed limit: 50.

Etienne, who’s also accused of driving under the influence, makes at least 16 Bulldogs stopped for speeding since the start of 2023.

More sports news:

UGA men’s basketball beat Ohio State 79-77 to advance to the Final Four of the NIT.

Believe it or not, the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hopes to accomplish even more this season — and analytics suggest he can.

Coming to NFL games this season: dramatically different kickoff rules meant to both encourage returns and reduce concussions.

***

DIDDY IN ATLANTA

From the Revolt World festival to his now-defunct Buckhead restaurant, Sean “Diddy” Combs has plenty of history in Atlanta.

The AJC’s Christopher A. Daniel explores the connections in the wake of federal authorities raiding the music mogul’s homes, reportedly as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

***

DIFFERENT DINING

Opening today at the Works development on Atlanta’s Westside: Damsel, a cabaret and supper club with a roaring ‘20s vibe.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

March 27, 1914

An Atlanta judge issued a fine of $5.75 to a man accused of “teaching monkeys bad habits and giving tobacco to minors.” The man purportedly gave a cigarette and a lit match to a monkey at the Grant Park Zoo (Zoo Atlanta’s predecessor).

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, check out this bit of potentially gut-busting news: Later this year, McDonald’s plans to start rolling out Krispy Kreme products at select locations. Among the offerings: original glazed and chocolate iced with sprinkles. Ain’t America great?

***

Until next time.