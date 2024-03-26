Police: Georgia’s Trevor Etienne driving 80-90 mph before DUI arrest

Based on the officer’s assessment, the 19-year-old from Jennings, Louisiana, was taken into custody and charged with DUI less safe, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows for tinting of 4%.

Police claimed in the report that the 19-year-old Etienne admitted to drinking three beers in downtown Athens. Since he is under 21, any alcohol consumption is considered illegal.

UGA Athletic Association policy dictates that athletes guilty of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol be suspended from competition for at least one game.

The Bulldogs open the season against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Etienne’s older brother, Travis, played running back for the Tigers before heading to the NFL.

Trevor Etienne is a mid-year transfer from Florida. He rushed for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators.

Etienne’s arrest for speeding is at least the 16th offense committed by Georgia football associates since 2023. That does not include the DUI arrest and conviction of former Bulldog Javon Bullard in September 2022.

In January 2023, UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and football player Devin Willock were killed in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash in Athens.

Coach Kirby Smart has not commented on Etienne’s arrest. He will speak to the media at his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday.

SPEEDING BULLDOGS

Feb. 21, 2023, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, junior, linebacker: Stopped for racing and reckless driving for an incident that actually occurred Jan. 10. On April 17, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had a racing charge dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and was ordered to complete a defensive driving course and traffic violators’ impact program, pay a $635 fine and do 40 hours of community service.

Feb. 17, 2023, Aliou Bah, freshman, offensive lineman: Stopped in February by Athens-Clarke County Police for driving 65 in a 45 mph zone in a gray 2020 Dodge Charger on Atlanta Highway at Epps Bridge Parkway. He received 12 months’ probation and was ordered to complete a defensive driving course and traffic violators’ impact program, pay a $635 fine and do 40 hours of community service.

Feb. 23, 2023, De’Nylon Morrissette, sophomore, receiver: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police for driving 81 in a 45 mph zone on Atlanta Highway in his gray 2019 Dodge Charger.

Feb. 23, 2023, Marvin Jones, freshman, defensive end: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens for driving 93 in a 65 mph zone on the Highway 10 Loop, which is the four-lane perimeter highway that surrounds Athens.

March 1, 2023, Jalen Carter, junior, defensive lineman: Arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on charges of street racing and reckless driving stemming from the Jan. 15 double-fatality crash that took the life of teammate Devin Willock and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. On March 16, his no-contest plea yielded a sentence of 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and attendance of state-approved defensive-driving course.

March 25, 2023, Christen Miller, freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff’s Department for driving 95 in a 65 mph zone.

March 25, 2023, Kendall Milton, sophomore, running back: Stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Athens and cited for driving 79 in a 65 mph zone.

May 2, 2023, Morrissette No. 2: Pulled over in Walton County for traveling 91 in a 55 mph zone.

May 9, 2023, Morrisette No. 3: Arrested for DUI/drugs by Oconee County authorities at 3:30 a.m. after striking another vehicle from behind on Georgia Highway 316. Also charged with driving on a restricted license and too fast for conditions.

May 15, 2023, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, junior, receiver: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, for speeding (60 in a 50 mph zone).

May 16, 2023, Rosemy-Jacksaint No. 2: Stopped by police in Coral Springs, Florida, cited for speeding (71 in a 40 mph zone).

May 23, 2023, Rosemy-Jacksaint No. 3: Pulled over Athens-Clarke County Police after being clocked at 90 in a 45 mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Jailed for reckless driving and “speeding-maximum limits.”

July 5, 2023, Samuel M’Pemba, freshman, linebacker: Stopped by Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and cited for driving 88 in a 55 mph zone.

July 31, 2023, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, redshirt freshman, defensive lineman: Stopped on I-85 in Franklin County for driving 90 in a 70 mph zone. Records review revealed Ingram-Dawkins had a warrant in Athens-Clarke County for failure to appear in court to resolve a handicap parking violation. Was jailed, posted a $13 bond and was fined $200 for contempt of court.

Sept. 1, 2023, Jarvis Jones, Georgia’s player-connection coordinator: Stopped by Athens-Clarke County Police at 10:40 p.m. for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 40 mph zone on Atlanta Highway. Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits and booked in Athens-Clarke County Jail.

March 24, 2024, Trevor Etienne, rising junior, running back: Pulled over at 1:50 a.m. on South Milledge Avenue for allegedly driving his 2024 Audi at speeds between 80-90 mph after drinking in downtown Athens. Charged with DUI, reckless driving and two other misdemeanor charges.