Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign

A defendant in the Georgia election interference case is free to work for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, a judge has ruled.

Harrison Floyd served as head of Black Voices for Trump during the 2020 presidential election. Now he and the former president are co-defendants in the election case – charged in Fulton County for their roles in an alleged plot to steal the election from Democrat Joe Biden.

As a condition of his bond, Floyd is barred from having direct or indirect contact with his co-defendants. He asked Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to modify that restriction so he could resume his work for Trump. On Feb. 23, the judge granted that request – though Floyd apparently didn’t find out about it until last week.

“I can work on the Trump 2024?” Floyd wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) March 22. “Why am I just now finding out about this …….. a MONTH LATER!”

Why am I just now finding out about this …….. a MONTH LATER !#fultoncounty #FaniWillis #Georgia pic.twitter.com/dbLXqoJMzs — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) March 22, 2024

The criminal charges against a former and possibly future president have gained national attention. But Floyd’s behavior in recent months has garnered plenty of attention, too.

Floyd faces three felony counts for allegedly pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freman to confess to false voting fraud allegations. Last August, he became the only one of the 19 people charged in the case to spend time in jail because he initially did not post bond. He finally posted bond and was released after five days.

In November, prosecutors sought to revoke Floyd’s bond, citing social media posts that some witnesses and codefendants believed were meant to intimidate them. McAfee declined to revoke the bond, but he prohibited Floyd from speaking publicly or making social media posts about witnesses or defendants in the case.

At a February hearing, Floyd’s attorneys sought to relax his bond restrictions. They said he wanted to resume his work for Trump’s campaign – work they said that might require him to have some contact with Trump or other defendants.

McAfee’s Feb. 23 order allows Floyd to have indirect – but not direct – contact with Trump about his employment, but it specifies that “any indirect contact shall not include the alleged facts of this case.” Floyd is still prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with other co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

It’s unclear why Floyd apparently didn’t learn about the relaxed bond requirements for weeks. A cyberattack has disrupted Fulton County’s regular online court documents site, but the county has established an alternative site that is intermittently updated. The bond order appears to have been posted on the alternative site on Feb. 27.

Chris Kachouroff, one of Floyd’s attorney, said he had “no idea why we did not get timely notice of the (bond) modification.”

Kachouroff said Floyd has not yet resumed work for Trump’s campaign but intends to.

Staff writer Tamar Hallerman contributed to this report