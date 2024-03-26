‘I’m at peace.’ Willie James Pye thanked family, prison staff before execution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested the audio and, as is the newspaper’s longstanding practice, sent a reporter to witness the execution.

His death sentence was the first carried out in Georgia in more than four years; the deadly pandemic paused executions for a time.

Explore Georgia executes Willie James Pye for 1993 Spalding County murder

Pye declined to say anything in the moments before receiving a deadly injection of pentobarbital just after 11 p.m. March 20. His statement was recorded about 5:20 p.m.

“I did want to be thankful to the entire staff at this prison, Jackson prison,” he said. “Everybody treated me very well, I mean very well.”

Pye was convicted of killing Alicia Lynn Yarbrough, with whom he had a sporadic relationship, in Spalding County in November 1993.

“I’m not going to go into my case or nothing like that because I’ve already been convicted,” he said in the recording. “They already decide what they want to do and what they are not going to do.”

A jury convicted Pye on June 6, 1996 and recommended a death sentence the following day. The Georgia Pardons and Parole Board denied clemency the day before the execution. Attorneys for Pye made a last minute effort to spare Pye’s life, but the U.S. Supreme Court denied Pye’s final appeal shortly before 10 p.m., clearing the way for his execution.

Explore What it was like to witness the execution of Willie James Pye

Inside the death chamber, Pye accepted a prayer. The clergy member present asked God to help Pye experience grace and mercy.

His death warrant was then read aloud by the warden. Pye looked up at the ceiling briefly before closing his eyes for the last time.

“Just to make a long story short, my time has been just at ease and I’m so at ease and at peace, all because of the staff here,” Pye said at the end of his recorded statement. “Wonderful warden and he made everything easy for me.”

Staff reporters Shaddi Abusaid and Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.