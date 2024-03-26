Atlanta Public Schools reassigns positions after top official steps down

Gadson was appointed to the role of deputy superintendent by Battle in September. He previously served as an associate superintendent of high schools in Atlanta Public Schools.

Gadson has worked for several school districts across the country. He was awarded an $800,000 settlement in 2019 after filing a discrimination lawsuit against Henry County Schools. The school board made him Henry County’s sole finalist for superintendent in June 2017, but rescinded the decision two weeks later, saying Gadson’s salary demands were too high. He would have been the district’s first African American superintendent.

In 2021, he became superintendent of the Salt Lake City school district in Utah, breaking ground as the state’s first African American district superintendent. However, he was placed on administrative leave a year later, according to local media. He reached a separation agreement with the district in October 2021.

Gadson’s departure from APS means Battle will have to rearrange some senior cabinet positions. Taking over Gadson’s former role is Erica Long, who had been serving as Battle’s chief of staff.

Tommy Usher will move from an associate superintendent to chief of schools, the district said. Program Director Lisa Hill will move into Usher’s former position.

“Both (Usher and Hill) are longtime educational professionals with a deep understanding of the needs of principals, teachers, and schools that will greatly benefit our students,” officials said in a statement.