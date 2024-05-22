The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 22-May 29

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about an event celebrating Caribbean culture, André 3000′s free Memorial Day Weekend performance and a new musical based on a beloved film.

Isaiah Rashad: Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour

It’s been a decade since rapper Isaiah Rashad dropped his debut EP, “Cilvia Demo.” Now the TDE artist is reliving the project’s best tracks with an eight-city tour that’s stopping in Atlanta. Pop out and sing along to songs like “R.I.P. Kevin Miller,” “West Savannah” and “Shot You Down,” and celebrate the “demo” album that helped launch the heralded Chattanooga rap musician’s career.

9 p.m. Friday, May 24. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022. concerts.livenation.com.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival

This all-day event will capture the essence of Caribbean culture with a lively parade featuring dancers in eye-catching costumes and marching bands. Attendees will also enjoy live performances from reggae, soca and calypso artists and authentic Caribbean cuisine, like jerk chicken and roti.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. 404-519-6120. eventbrite.com.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Listen to live music all weekend long at one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country. This year’s lineup includes saxophonist Vincent Herring, clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera, singer Lizz Wright and rapper André 3000, who’ll perform his flute album “New Blue Sun.” There will also be an artist market featuring local artists, artisans and entrepreneurs, and plenty of food trucks in case you get hungry, but as always you’re welcome to bring your own food.

1 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 25-27. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. atlantajazz@atlantaga.gov. atljazzfest.com.

BJ The Chicago Kid: The Gravy Tour

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer has hopped on the road to support his latest album “Gravy,” and will perform three shows in Atlanta singing newer tracks like “Spend The Night” and “Never Change,” plus fan favorites like “Church.” Expect soulful, sultry vocals backed by a live band throughout the night.

8 p.m. Sunday-Monday, May 26-27. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com.

The Preacher’s Wife

Enjoy the world premiere of a new musical inspired by the blockbuster film, “The Preacher’s Wife.” This reimagined version maintains the original storyline of a struggling pastor trying to keep both his church and marriage intact, and also incorporates music from Athens native Tituss Burgess, known for his role on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” And just like the movie, the theatrical production features an all-star cast including Loretta Divine and Amber Riley.

Various times thru June 16. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org.