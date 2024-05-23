Crime & Public Safety

6-year-old dies days after brother, parents killed in Bartow crash

Titus was critically injured after the Sunday crash and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday morning, three days after his parents and brother were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Bartow County.

Titus Mason was critically injured Sunday around 6 p.m. in a wreck that happened just north of the Red Top Mountain Road exit, officials said. His mother, 35-year-old Erin Mason, his father, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason, and his brother, 14-year-old Brandon Crawford, were killed. His 5-year-old brother, Noah, is expected to make a full recovery.

“Unfortunately, after extensive tests and the best of medical care, Titus was pronounced dead this morning and removed from life support,” a GoFundMe campaign confirmed. “We thank you all for the outpouring of prayers, love and support — it has been felt by the family and greatly appreciated in such a dark time.”

The family was on the way home from a church event when the wreck happened, the GoFundMe stated. Their Kia van crossed the median on I-75 South and collided with a Toyota 4Runner and a Chevrolet Tahoe just south of Cartersville, officials stated. Those vehicles were then struck by a commercial vehicle. The Chevy was also hit in the rear by a Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Aimee Odom, was killed. The driver of the Chevy and two people in the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital but survived.

Cass High School football coach Steve Gates told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that he had to tell the football team about Crawford’s death.

“I do remember myself finishing, saying, ‘That’s all I got.’ And I turned around and walked back into my office,” the coach said. “When I finished, oddly enough, they sat there for probably another 10 minutes and you could have heard a pin drop.”

Gates said Crawford’s mother was heavily involved with the Cass football program, often volunteering to bake cupcakes for players in her spare time. She also worked with the Holly Springs Police Department as a civilian employee.

A funeral for Crawford will take place on May 27 at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Cartersville. The family will receive friends and family on May 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Home.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

