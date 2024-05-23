6-year-old dies days after brother, parents killed in Bartow crash

The family was on the way home from a church event when the wreck happened, the GoFundMe stated. Their Kia van crossed the median on I-75 South and collided with a Toyota 4Runner and a Chevrolet Tahoe just south of Cartersville, officials stated. Those vehicles were then struck by a commercial vehicle. The Chevy was also hit in the rear by a Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Aimee Odom, was killed. The driver of the Chevy and two people in the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital but survived.

Cass High School football coach Steve Gates told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that he had to tell the football team about Crawford’s death.

“I do remember myself finishing, saying, ‘That’s all I got.’ And I turned around and walked back into my office,” the coach said. “When I finished, oddly enough, they sat there for probably another 10 minutes and you could have heard a pin drop.”

Gates said Crawford’s mother was heavily involved with the Cass football program, often volunteering to bake cupcakes for players in her spare time. She also worked with the Holly Springs Police Department as a civilian employee.

A funeral for Crawford will take place on May 27 at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Cartersville. The family will receive friends and family on May 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Home.