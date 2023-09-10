9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday

Communities across Georgia are preparing to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks today, memorializing the nearly 3,000 people who were killed.

Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to serve as the guest speaker this morning at Georgia Military College’s 10th annual “Patriot Day Ceremony” in Milledgeville. Afterward, students and faculty will write on campus bricks the names of those who died in the attacks as well as the names of U.S. servicemembers who died fighting in wars afterward.

“This ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the strength that emerges from unity in times of adversity,” the college said about the event. “It’s a time to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and to express our gratitude to the servicemembers who protected and served our nation in the Global War on Terror that followed.”

Carried out by 19 Al Qaeda terrorists who hijacked four commercial planes, the attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Of those, 2,753 were killed in New York; 184 were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 died on Flight 93, which crashed into an open field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Avondale Estates will hold its “9/11 Remembrance Ceremony” at Dewey Brown Plaza, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending with the ringing of a bell to mark when the first World Trade Center Tower was hit.

Johns Creek is hosting its annual “Patriot Day/Sept. 11 Commemoration” from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park. Former New York City Police officer Kenneth Marchello is scheduled as the guest speaker.

Meanwhile, Norcross will hold its remembrance ceremony at Betty Mauldin Park from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m., featuring the city’s police and fire departments and traditional bagpipe music.

The U.S. military is teaming up with Savannah for a “Patriot Day Run,” honoring first responders and people who died in the attacks. The 5K run will take place at Forsyth Park Savannah.

Pauling County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department will hold a ceremony at Mt. Tabor Park in Dallas starting at 8:40 a.m., honoring first responders who died helping others during the attacks. This year’s guests will include representatives from the New York police and fire departments.

“This is a time when we as a Paulding County community can pull together and show our support for the people directly affected by this event, many of whom now live in our community,” Paulding Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said.