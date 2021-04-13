Teen known to sell water near Greenbriar Mall suspected in man’s shooting

Atlanta police suspect a teenager known for selling water near Greenbriar Mall shot and injured a man Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Atlanta police responded to Grady Memorial Hospital about 3:30 p.m. after a man arrived there with a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. When police arrived, the man was alert and was able to receive treatment for his injury.
According to the initial investigation, the shooting took place at a shopping center called Greenbriar Village, just across Greenbriar Parkway from the mall. “The suspect believed to be involved in the shooting is a young male that is known for selling water at the location,” Brown said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting, Brown said. Police did not release the identities of either the suspect or the victim, but the investigation is ongoing.
