BREAKING: Man injured in shooting at Atlantic Station

Credit: NewsChopper 2

News | Updated 13 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Atlantic Station on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 4 p.m. near Dillard’s at the mixed-use development in Midtown, police said in a news release.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was conscious, was taken to the hospital. Atlanta police did not release his name.

A Mercedes-Benz SUV that was involved in the incident had a huge hole in the driver’s-side window and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front windshield, Channel 2 Action News reported. A Toyota RAV-4 just a few feet away was also damaged, but it wasn’t clear if that was caused by gunfire or a crash.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No arrests have been made. Investigators were collecting shell casings at the scene and interviewing witnesses Monday afternoon, Channel 2 reported.

