BREAKING: Man injured in shooting at Atlantic Station

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Atlantic Station on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 4 p.m. near Dillard’s at the mixed-use development in Midtown, police said in a news release.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was conscious, was taken to the hospital. Atlanta police did not release his name.
A Mercedes-Benz SUV that was involved in the incident had a huge hole in the driver’s-side window and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front windshield, Channel 2 Action News reported. A Toyota RAV-4 just a few feet away was also damaged, but it wasn’t clear if that was caused by gunfire or a crash.
No arrests have been made. Investigators were collecting shell casings at the scene and interviewing witnesses Monday afternoon, Channel 2 reported.
