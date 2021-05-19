Memphis rapper Kenny Muney out of hospital after Atlantic Station shooting

A man injured in a shooting at Atlantic Station on Monday has been identified as an up-and-coming Memphis rapper.
Kenneth Greene, aka Kenny Muney, was shot when a black car pulled up alongside his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and opened fire, according to an incident report obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Greene, 25, was struck twice, in the hip and elbow, and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Greene’s Mercedes was hit nine times, leaving it with a flat tire and broken windows. Another car, a black 2013 Toyota RAV-4, was hit twice in the hood. That driver was not injured, the report said.
Monday’s incident is not the first time Greene has been injured. In 2018, he was wounded in a shooting and continued to perform while on crutches, the Fader reported.
Greene is a frequent collaborator who has appeared on albums with many other Memphis-based rappers. He is signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire record label and has released four albums to date.
Greene has nearly 25,000 YouTube subscribers and a large Instagram presence with about 175,000 followers. He boasts more than 55,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.