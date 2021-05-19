Memphis rapper Kenny Muney out of hospital after Atlantic Station shooting

Kenneth Greene, aka Kenny Muney, was shot when a black car pulled up alongside his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and opened fire, according to an incident report obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Greene, 25, was struck twice, in the hip and elbow, and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported.