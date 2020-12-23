Sandy Springs to pay $136K for roundabout land

The City Council agreed to pay $110,200 to owner Daniel Uggla to purchase fee-simple right of way, a permanent construction and maintenance of slopes easement, and a temporary construction easement totaling 11,136 square feet at 5350 Riverview Road NW.

The council also approved paying $26,000 to owner Dallas Austin to acquire right of way, a permanent easement and a temporary easement totaling 2,301 square feet at 5335 Northside Drive NW. Title is clouded by federal and state liens, staff said, recommending the eminent domain process to obtain clear title.