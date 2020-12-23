Sandy Springs to pay $136K for roundabout land

Sandy Springs is moving to acquire land for the proposed Northside Drive roundabout at Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry Road.
The City Council agreed to pay $110,200 to owner Daniel Uggla to purchase fee-simple right of way, a permanent construction and maintenance of slopes easement, and a temporary construction easement totaling 11,136 square feet at 5350 Riverview Road NW.
The council also approved paying $26,000 to owner Dallas Austin to acquire right of way, a permanent easement and a temporary easement totaling 2,301 square feet at 5335 Northside Drive NW. Title is clouded by federal and state liens, staff said, recommending the eminent domain process to obtain clear title.
“The city would deposit into the court registry the sum of $26,000, to which the owner and any other person(s) having an interest or claim against the subject property will be endowed with rights to the compensation,” staff said.