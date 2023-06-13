X

Wandering pet bunny found by Roswell police

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
The rabbit was found near Grimes Bridge Park.

A lost bunny appears ready to return its residential quarters.

The affectionate white rabbit, found by Roswell police near Grimes Bridge Park, was safe and being cared for by Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta on Monday.

The veterinary clinic was unable to provide details for legal reasons, but police are spreading the word on social media in the hopes of finding its owner.

The wandering domesticated rabbit was spotted by Roswell Police Officer Kathryn Cato late Sunday night during a rainstorm and the animal went speeding toward her, according to police.

Officer Tim Lupo, the Roswell police spokesman, said the emergency clinic is only a temporary option in hopes that the owner can be located quickly.

“Otherwise, they will go to Fulton County Animal Control,” Lupo said via email.

Police had not received calls inquiring about the bunny.

A Facebook post advises that inquiries be made to the clinic at 404-445-8222.

Commenters on social media suggested the bunny become a “new recruit,” noting how the police look out for “every bunny.”

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

