Roswell considers restrictions for medical marijuana oil dispensaries, orders moratorium

While Roswell cannot outright ban dispensaries, the city can decide on location through zoning restrictions.

Last year, Alpharetta amended its city code to allow businesses that sell or produce “low THC oil,” or medical marijuana oil to operate in light industrial districts.

Doraville passed a law last January allowing only two dispensaries to open in the city following its own temporary moratorium.

Medical marijuana grower Trulieve Georgia has dispensaries in eight states and was one of two such businesses approved by the Medical Cannabis Commission in September to open five dispensaries in the state. Trulieve is planning locations in Marietta, Macon and Pooler. Trulieve’s greenhouse is located in Adel, Georgia.

The other grower, Botanical Sciences, is located in Glennville, Georgia and has not yet announced its dispensary locations.