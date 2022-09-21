Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin

The protesting companies alleged that the commission’s selection process for the new government-regulated industry was marred by inconsistent scoring in the competitive bidding process, unclear criteria and arbitrary awards.

The complaints put the medical marijuana program on hold for nearly a year until Gov. Brian Kemp appropriated $150,000 in emergency funds in April for an administrative law judge to quickly hold hearings and resolve the protests.

The judge, Stephanie Howells, rejected all the protests in decisions finalized Friday. But the commission only awarded two of the state’s six licenses Wednesday because of pending litigation over the process, Johnson said. He said he couldn’t provide further information.

The two winning companies will be able to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet of indoor growing space.

Trulieve is a large company that already operates in six states and plans to open a growing facility in Adel in South Georgia. Botanical Sciences is a new company that plans to operate in Glennville, a small city in southeast Georgia.

Each company will be authorized to open five dispensaries, which will serve only registered patients.

“It’s a brand-new industry in our state, and we look forward to working with companies that provide the medicine for those patients,” said Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director.

The Georgia General Assembly approved production of low THC oil three years ago, but the commission struggled to complete the licensing process. A bill that would have required medical marijuana licenses to be issued by early June failed to pass in the closing hours of this year’s legislative session.

It’s unclear when the four remaining medical marijuana licenses could be issued to the companies selected by the commission and affirmed by the administrative law judge. Those licenses are designated for smaller growing facilities, on 50,000 square feet of growing space.

The four companies selected by the commissioner are FFD GA Holdings, TheraTrue Georgia LLC, Natures GA LLC and Treevana Remedy Inc.