BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
ajc logo
X

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin

Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
2 companies picked to produce low THC oil after long wait

A final vote awarded Georgia medical marijuana production licenses to two companies Wednesday, a major step toward ending a seven-year delay that left registered patients with no way to legally buy the drug that they’re allowed to consume.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission unanimously approved licenses for Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve Georgia Inc., each of which will be authorized to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil, which can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives users a high.

State law requires the companies to begin production within a year, breaking an impasse for 24,400 patients since Georgia authorized medical marijuana in 2015. Patients who receive a doctor’s approval are allowed to use the medicine to treat illnesses including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers.

“It’s good news to our certified patients in Georgia, and we look forward to ensuring that the product comes to market as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Sid Johnson, the commission’s chairman.

The commission originally intended to award six production licenses last year, but contracts were never finalized because of protests filed by 15 losing companies out of the 69 that had applied.

The protesting companies alleged that the commission’s selection process for the new government-regulated industry was marred by inconsistent scoring in the competitive bidding process, unclear criteria and arbitrary awards.

The complaints put the medical marijuana program on hold for nearly a year until Gov. Brian Kemp appropriated $150,000 in emergency funds in April for an administrative law judge to quickly hold hearings and resolve the protests.

The judge, Stephanie Howells, rejected all the protests in decisions finalized Friday. But the commission only awarded two of the state’s six licenses Wednesday because of pending litigation over the process, Johnson said. He said he couldn’t provide further information.

ExploreGeorgia medical marijuana program stalled by protests, bureaucracy

The two winning companies will be able to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet of indoor growing space.

Trulieve is a large company that already operates in six states and plans to open a growing facility in Adel in South Georgia. Botanical Sciences is a new company that plans to operate in Glennville, a small city in southeast Georgia.

Each company will be authorized to open five dispensaries, which will serve only registered patients.

“It’s a brand-new industry in our state, and we look forward to working with companies that provide the medicine for those patients,” said Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director.

The Georgia General Assembly approved production of low THC oil three years ago, but the commission struggled to complete the licensing process. A bill that would have required medical marijuana licenses to be issued by early June failed to pass in the closing hours of this year’s legislative session.

It’s unclear when the four remaining medical marijuana licenses could be issued to the companies selected by the commission and affirmed by the administrative law judge. Those licenses are designated for smaller growing facilities, on 50,000 square feet of growing space.

The four companies selected by the commissioner are FFD GA Holdings, TheraTrue Georgia LLC, Natures GA LLC and Treevana Remedy Inc.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom fields a grounder by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera in the third inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
The DeKalb County Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved a policy to comply with the state's new "divisive concepts" law. School board Chair Vickie Turner, shown at a meeting in April, said Wednesday, “At the end of the day, it is a requirement that we pass this policy.” (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
4h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
3h ago
According to the Aurora Theatre, Billie O’ Osborne Jr, aka Evan Phillips, goes by Boo Jay for short and is a "rambunctious young student at Hooper-Renwick by day and a scholar of the cemetery by night. His favorite after-school activity is to guide his friends through the town’s haunted cemetery." COURTESY AURORA THEATRE

Credit: custom

Prepare to be scared, Lawrenceville ghost tours return
The Latest
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows voters are divided over the fairness of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

Credit: File photos

AJC poll: Georgia voters divided on fairness of Trump investigation
6h ago
AJC poll: Voters prioritize threats to democracy among top issues
7h ago
OPINION: Who’s up, who’s down, and what we still don’t know in the latest AJC poll
12h ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
3h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
13h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top