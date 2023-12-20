Milton to apply for landscaping grant

Milton is applying for a Georgia Department of Transportation Roadside Enhancement and Beatification Grant to allow them to add new plantings and further beautify one entryway into the city.

If approved, the grant will be used for landscaping of city-owned property at the intersection of Liberty Grove Road and Birmingham Highway, a critical gateway from Cherokee County into Milton. Projects must be fully completed within 30 months.

The REBC grant program provides funding to organizations, local governments or state agencies for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way. The support comes from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to Georgia DOT for vegetation removal at outdoor advertising signs. The funds may be used only for landscape plant material and its installation for the furtherance of roadside enhancement and beautification projects along state routes in Georgia.