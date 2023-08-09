Johns Creek residents invited to comment on River Glen dredging

BreakingNews
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Anyone with concerns can comment now through Aug. 16 with the Environmental Protection Division on a proposed project to create a temporary stone construction exit for dredging equipment in the River Glen subdivision off Barnwell Road in Johns Creek.

Disturbance of the buffer is necessary to allow equipment to access the edge of water at the lake near 3441 Holly Trail Lane. A revegetation plan and erosion control measures are in place to address minor impacts. The proposed project will result in 20 feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately six weeks.

Site plans can be viewed at the Watershed Protection Branch File Room, 2 MLK Jr. Drive, SW, West Tower, Balcony, Suite 418 in Atlanta. Comments can be sent to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
