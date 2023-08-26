Johns Creek partners with Forsyth for recycling pilot program

Beginning Sept. 1, Forsyth County recycling centers will be available for Johns Creek residents to drop off recyclables and trash.

Johns Creek is participating in a 90-day pilot program with Forsyth to make recycling and solid waste options more accessible. Most items are free to recycle, with some specialized items recycled at a small fee. Residents can also bring trash to the centers for a small fee. Currently, Johns Creek residents can take recyclables to Keep North Fulton Beautiful, 470 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs.

Forsyth County recycling centers can be found at Coal Mountain Center, 3560 Settingdown Road in Cumming (770-781-2071), Old Atlanta Center, 3678 Old Atlanta Road in Suwanee; (770-205-3010), and Tolbert Street Center, 351 Tolbert Street in Cumming (770-781-2176). Johns Creek residents can also recycle glass to a container at Ocee Park, 10900 Buice Road.

Following the 90-day trial, Johns Creek and Forsyth will review the results of the pilot program to determine the feasibility of a long-term partnership.