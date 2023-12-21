BreakingNews
Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is hiring

Alpharetta’s 911 Center is seeking qualified individuals to assist in evaluating calls for proper action, initiating police and/or fire response and entering data into a computer as it is being received. (Courtesy Pixabay)

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta’s 911 Center is seeking qualified individuals to assist in evaluating calls and directing them for proper action, initiating police and/or fire response and entering data into a computer as it is being received.

Candidates must have at least one year of experience as a communications officer, high school diploma or GED equivalency, Emergency Medical Dispatch, Emergency Fire Dispatch and Emergency Police Dispatch certification through the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as well as Basic Communications Officer certification through Georgia POST and Georgia Crime Information Center Operator Certification through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

These positions are listed as part-time employment paying $26.20/hour.

Details and to apply: https://bit.ly/3GnLE7f.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
