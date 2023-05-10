Lawrenceville events awarded industry awards

Community Relations Director and Chief Communications Officer Melissa Hardegree led the team including Jasmine Billings, community development manager; Milo Sather, event coordinator; Lindsey Curnow, event coordinator; and Alaina Tullis, marketing and communications coordinator.

The city received 2023 Kaleidoscope Awards for CULTURA (bronze for best new event), Free Comic Book Day (bronze for best children’s event), Around the World in the DTL (gold for best event program or brochure), Free Comic Book Day (gold for best marketing concept), CULTURA (silver for best festival or event under $75,000 in budget), and Around the World in the DTL (diversity, equity, and inclusion award).