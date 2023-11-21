Stockbridge seeks grant for trail improvements

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 30 workshop meeting to approve a grant application for the Recreational Trails Program, which is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered at the state level by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The city’s proposal is for restroom facilities at the west end of Reeves Creek Trail off Flippen Road, a project with an estimated cost of $450,000. The city, if approved, would be required to fund a 20 percent match, but the council voted to commit to a 50 percent match to have a better chance at being awarded the grant. The city would use SPLOST funds for its part.

Information: stockbridgega.org.