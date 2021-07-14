ajc logo
X

County-owned golf course in Henry County to remain closed

Cotton Fields Golf Course.
Caption
Cotton Fields Golf Course.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Henry County government officials announced recently that Cotton Fields Golf Course on Industrial Blvd. in McDonough, which is owned and operated by the county, will not reopen this month as originally planned. It is now scheduled for an Aug. 2 reopening after maintenance and renovations are completed. Right now, while the course is closed, the driving range is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The completed renovations are expected to result in improved cart paths, enhanced fairways and greens, newly sodded turf, and restored bunkers. Information: 770-914-1442 or cottonfieldsgolf.com.

In Other News
1
Extra costs approved for Stockbridge amphitheater
2
Phillips out as Henry County fire chief
3
Henry County commissioners approve T-SPLOST agreement
4
Stockbridge council amends personnel policy
5
Henry County water quality report now available
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top