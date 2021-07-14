County-owned golf course in Henry County to remain closed

Henry County government officials announced recently that Cotton Fields Golf Course on Industrial Blvd. in McDonough, which is owned and operated by the county, will not reopen this month as originally planned. It is now scheduled for an Aug. 2 reopening after maintenance and renovations are completed. Right now, while the course is closed, the driving range is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The completed renovations are expected to result in improved cart paths, enhanced fairways and greens, newly sodded turf, and restored bunkers. Information: 770-914-1442 or cottonfieldsgolf.com.