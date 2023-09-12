Candidates set in Locust Grove, McDonough

Three seats on the McDonough City Council – one at-large post and two district posts – will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Qualifiers for those races were recently announced by city officials, and they include incumbent Scott Reeves against Carlos Mora in District 3; incumbent Kamali Varner against Octavia Dunigan in District 4; and Benjamin Pruett against Isaac Darryl Peyton for the at-large seat.

The Locust Grove elections this fall are all at-large races, with all four incumbents qualifying with no opposition: council members Rudy Breedlove, Carlos Greer, Rod Shearouse; and Mayor Robert Price.

Information: mcdonoughga.org, locustgrove-ga.gov.