BreakingNews
DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
X

Snellville pool closed after disruptive incident last weekend

Credit: City of Snellville Website

Credit: City of Snellville Website

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Snellville pool has been closed for the rest of the week after police responded to an incident that ended in gunfire last weekend.

At least two shots were fired after an argument took place at T.W. Briscoe Park Pool and moved into the parking lot, city spokesperson Brian Arrington said. No one was injured.

While the pool is closed, the city will be reviewing security protocol at the pool and the park.

“We’ve met with our police chief, and we’ve met with the park staff and city personnel to make sure that we’re providing the safest environment possible for our patrons and employees,” Arrington said.

Normally, police patrol the pool area only when necessary, but that might change when the pool reopens.

“That’s something that we’re looking at seriously, to either put an off-duty officer on or to pick up and increase patrol in the area,” Arrington said. “We are doing what is in our power to make sure that people stay comfortable coming to the pool.”

Swim lessons and private events will continue to take place this week as scheduled. The pool will reopen to the public on Monday.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

TOP LOCAL STORY: City Council passes funding legislation for training center2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
49m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
2h ago

Credit: Cobb County Police Department & Clayton County Police Department

Cobb police K-9 dies in hot patrol car during officer training
1h ago

Credit: Cobb County Police Department & Clayton County Police Department

Cobb police K-9 dies in hot patrol car during officer training
1h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Can a decades-old Hawaii fight aid Georgia’s ‘alternate’ electors?
22m ago
The Latest

‘Our children are dying’: Ending gun violence now a priority in metro Atlanta
Georgia Audubon seeking climate watch volunteers
Kids in Duluth will soon have shady new art for playtime
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
8h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
23h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top