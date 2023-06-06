Snellville pool closed after disruptive incident last weekend

A Snellville pool has been closed for the rest of the week after police responded to an incident that ended in gunfire last weekend.

At least two shots were fired after an argument took place at T.W. Briscoe Park Pool and moved into the parking lot, city spokesperson Brian Arrington said. No one was injured.

While the pool is closed, the city will be reviewing security protocol at the pool and the park.

“We’ve met with our police chief, and we’ve met with the park staff and city personnel to make sure that we’re providing the safest environment possible for our patrons and employees,” Arrington said.

Normally, police patrol the pool area only when necessary, but that might change when the pool reopens.

“That’s something that we’re looking at seriously, to either put an off-duty officer on or to pick up and increase patrol in the area,” Arrington said. “We are doing what is in our power to make sure that people stay comfortable coming to the pool.”

Swim lessons and private events will continue to take place this week as scheduled. The pool will reopen to the public on Monday.