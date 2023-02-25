Peachtree Corners to make decision on new car wash on Medlock Bridge

If approved, the proposed Foamworks Auto Spa will be located at 3390 Medlock Bridge Road at the corner of South Old Peachtree Road. Gas stations are located at each of the other three corners of this busy intersection. The proposed car wash building would be 3,464 square feet with 26 parking spaces for vacuum facilities and an additional four parking spaces along the drive aisle.

The city has outlined a series of conditions for approval including architectural restrictions and landscaping guidelines. The owner will be required to construct and maintain a 6-foot-tall solid wood fence along the shared property line with the adjacent apartment complex.