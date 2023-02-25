X
Dark Mode Toggle

Peachtree Corners to make decision on new car wash on Medlock Bridge

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed new car wash at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy.

If approved, the proposed Foamworks Auto Spa will be located at 3390 Medlock Bridge Road at the corner of South Old Peachtree Road. Gas stations are located at each of the other three corners of this busy intersection. The proposed car wash building would be 3,464 square feet with 26 parking spaces for vacuum facilities and an additional four parking spaces along the drive aisle.

The city has outlined a series of conditions for approval including architectural restrictions and landscaping guidelines. The owner will be required to construct and maintain a 6-foot-tall solid wood fence along the shared property line with the adjacent apartment complex.

Gwinnett Department of Water Resources approval is required for water and sanitary systems. Runoff from the car wash facility and dumpster area must be managed in the sanitary or stormwater system without a bypass and a minimum of 50% of the water must be recycled.

The South Old Peachtree Road driveway would be a right-in, right-out configuration.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal18h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure
16h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
16h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
The Latest

Credit: custom

Braselton to hold public hearings on 439 new homes
16h ago
Suwanee accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Suwanee seeks food truck vendors
Featured

Credit: AP

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
1h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
16h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top