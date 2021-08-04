ajc logo
Norcross seeks public vote on new artistic signage

Norcross citizens are invited to choose between two designs for a new architectural signage element to be placed near the new library. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Norcross citizens are invited to choose between two designs for a new architectural signage element to be placed near the new library. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

The Norcross Public Arts Commission is asking the public to vote between two designs for a new architectural element coming soon to the Norcross Library Plaza. The proposed art/sign will spell out the words “Norcross” and is designed to create a place for individuals to take photographs to share on social media.

The sign is expected to face the Norcross Library entrance and the plaza steps so that Lillian Webb Park becomes the background for photos. This architectural element will serve as an entryway into the library and provide a “sense of place” for the city.

Vote for your favorite design at www.tinyurl.com/NorcossArtVote by noon Friday, Aug. 6.

The sign is a gift from The Brunswick Apartments with support from the Norcross Mayor and City Council and the Norcross Public Arts Commission.

