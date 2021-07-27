ajc logo
The Brunswick in Norcross donating sign to capture 150th year

Just one of several conceptual designs for a sign in Norcross to be placed between the city’s new library and The Brunswick apartment complex adjacent to Lillian Webb Park. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Caption
Just one of several conceptual designs for a sign in Norcross to be placed between the city’s new library and The Brunswick apartment complex adjacent to Lillian Webb Park. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Norcross City Council recently accepted a donation from The Brunswick earmarked for a sign to sit between the city’s new library and the apartment complex adjacent to Lillian Webb Park. The Norcross Public Arts Commission will finalize the artistic design of the sign expected to help define the city’s “sense of place.”

The proposed sign spelling out the words “Norcross” will be designed to create a place for individuals to take photographs to share on social media and to in some way commemorate 150 years since the city’s founding.

Brunswick owners have pledged to pay for fabrication of the signage, estimated to be about $28,000. The city will cover upkeep costs after installation.

The sign is expected to face the Norcross Library entrance and the plaza steps so that Lillian Webb Park becomes the background for photos.

