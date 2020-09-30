Norcross ready to hire new city manager

Following an extensive recruitment search with, at one point more than 61 applicants, Mercer Group was able to narrow the search to 8 qualified candidates for the mayor and council’s consideration.

On Sept. 22, the mayor and council agreed to select Eric Johnson as the solo finalist. Originally from New York, Johnson most recently served as the County Manager for Forsyth, as well as previously holding upper level management positions for Hillsborough County, Florida which included Assistant County Administrator, Director of Strategic Planning and Director of Management and Budget.