Norcross ready to hire new city manager

Norcross City Manager, Rudolph Smith, announced earlier this year that he was retiring in Sept. after 22 years with the city. In July, Norcross began the process of selecting a new city manager with the help of the Mercer Group, an executive search firm that has done many local government searches in Georgia.
Following an extensive recruitment search with, at one point more than 61 applicants, Mercer Group was able to narrow the search to 8 qualified candidates for the mayor and council’s consideration.
On Sept. 22, the mayor and council agreed to select Eric Johnson as the solo finalist. Originally from New York, Johnson most recently served as the County Manager for Forsyth, as well as previously holding upper level management positions for Hillsborough County, Florida which included Assistant County Administrator, Director of Strategic Planning and Director of Management and Budget.
Norcross’s mayor and council will make a final decision and vote on the appointment of Johnson as the new Norcross city manager at a special called meeting Oct. 12 at City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.
Documents related to Johnson’s selection are available by written request to the Norcross City Clerk at monique.lang@norcrossga.net.