ajc logo
X

Norcross hosting Hispanic Heritage celebration on Saturday

Singing and dancing are a big part of the fun at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Norcross. (Courtesy of City of Norcross)

Combined ShapeCaption
Singing and dancing are a big part of the fun at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Norcross. (Courtesy of City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The city of Norcross on Saturday will hold its first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The month is a time to remember and celebrate the history and culture of the U.S. Hispanic community.

Hispanic residents make up about 40% of the Norcross population, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau also reported that the number of Latino residents in Georgia passed the 1 million mark in 2020.

Saturday’s celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will include food, music and dancing from different countries. It will take place in the Summerour Middle School parking lot.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited7h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
7h ago
Members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s department arrive for the funeral of Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin, alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘He was a blessing to us all’: Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. honored at funeral
22h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County on Friday, July 29, 2022, when Kemp announced $125 classroom supply grants for teachers and other school staff. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
1h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County on Friday, July 29, 2022, when Kemp announced $125 classroom supply grants for teachers and other school staff. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
1h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
2h ago
The Latest
Suwanee recently approved funding to purchase signage indicating public parking in the Town Center area. COURTESY CITY OF SUWANEE

Credit: custom

Suwanee approves $80K for parking signage
YMCA of Metro Atlanta giving free one-day guest passes until Sept. 18
Peachtree Corners allows zoning change for The Forum
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top