Norcross hosting Hispanic Heritage celebration on Saturday

The city of Norcross on Saturday will hold its first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The month is a time to remember and celebrate the history and culture of the U.S. Hispanic community.
Hispanic residents make up about 40% of the Norcross population, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau also reported that the number of Latino residents in Georgia passed the 1 million mark in 2020.
Saturday’s celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will include food, music and dancing from different countries. It will take place in the Summerour Middle School parking lot.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
