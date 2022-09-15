9 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Georgia

Billed as a celebration of culture, creativity and commerce, the Nuestras Voces event will feature local performers and Hispanic-owned businesses at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Free.

Hispanic Festival – 1 p.m. – Macon

In additional to live performances and food, Macon’s Hispanic Festival will include a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, diaper distributions, glucose and blood pressure screenings, and more. Free.

Latino Fest – 2 p.m. – Gainesville

The Hispanic Alliance’s fourth edition of its yearly Latino Fest will bring food, dance, and folklore to Gainesville. A dozen Hispanic artists will also be featured. Free.

Sunday, Sep. 18

Feria de Naciones – 11 a.m. – Roswell

Fellowship Bible Church’s festival will include music, traditional food, and aguas frescas, refreshing fruit drinks popular in Mexico. Free.

El Salvador Independence Day celebration – 11 a.m. – Lilburn

The group Salvadoreños Unidos en Georgia will mark the independence holiday of El Salvador – as well as those of other Central American nations such as Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras, all of which fall on Sep. 15. The event at Plaza Las Americas will include live musical performances and typical Salvadoran fare. Free.

Saturday, Sep. 24

Salsa concert and celebration – 5 p.m. – Acworth

Live music and food will be on hand in Acworth’s Logan Farm Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Salsa band Sierra y su Saoko will perform begin at 8 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Georgia Latino International Film Festival – Duluth & Lawrenceville

Nearly three dozen short and feature films selected from over 300 submissions will be on display at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival, telling stories from across Latin America, Spain and the U.S. Screenings include discussions with filmmakers and producers. More information at galiff.org

Sunday, Oct. 9

Latino Taste Festival – Dalton

Dalton’s Coalition of Latino Leaders is behind that city’s yearly Latino Taste Festival, which promises to bring “rhythm, color and flavor” to downtown Dalton. Free.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give