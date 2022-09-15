ajc logo
X

9 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Georgia

Susana Olague sells Mexican flags during the celebration at Plaza Fiesta.

Combined ShapeCaption
Susana Olague sells Mexican flags during the celebration at Plaza Fiesta.

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
An array of Hispanic Heritage Month events and festivities are planned across the Atlanta metro area, and state

Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration of the culture and contributions of the U.S. Hispanic community. It’s an occasion set to gain increasing relevance in rapidly diversifying Georgia: According to data released last year from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Latino residents in Georgia surpassed the 1 million mark in 2020, a more than 30% increase since 2010. Through Oct. 15, celebratory Hispanic Heritage Month events are planned across metro Atlanta and the state.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and voter outreach event – 2 p.m. –Forest Park

The City of Forest Park and CASA in Action, a nonprofit supporting immigrants, are partnering to bring a community celebration to Bill Lee Park. The event will feature live music, tacos and pupusas, voter registration, folkloric dancing, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, and a screening of the Disney film ‘Encanto.’ Free.

Nuestras Voces open mic and market – 5 p.m. – Lawrenceville

Billed as a celebration of culture, creativity and commerce, the Nuestras Voces event will feature local performers and Hispanic-owned businesses at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Free.

Hispanic Festival – 1 p.m. – Macon

In additional to live performances and food, Macon’s Hispanic Festival will include a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, diaper distributions, glucose and blood pressure screenings, and more. Free.

Latino Fest – 2 p.m. – Gainesville

The Hispanic Alliance’s fourth edition of its yearly Latino Fest will bring food, dance, and folklore to Gainesville. A dozen Hispanic artists will also be featured. Free.

Sunday, Sep. 18

Feria de Naciones – 11 a.m. – Roswell

Fellowship Bible Church’s festival will include music, traditional food, and aguas frescas, refreshing fruit drinks popular in Mexico. Free.

El Salvador Independence Day celebration – 11 a.m. – Lilburn

The group Salvadoreños Unidos en Georgia will mark the independence holiday of El Salvador – as well as those of other Central American nations such as Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras, all of which fall on Sep. 15. The event at Plaza Las Americas will include live musical performances and typical Salvadoran fare. Free.

Saturday, Sep. 24

Salsa concert and celebration – 5 p.m. – Acworth

Live music and food will be on hand in Acworth’s Logan Farm Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Salsa band Sierra y su Saoko will perform begin at 8 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Georgia Latino International Film Festival – Duluth & Lawrenceville

Nearly three dozen short and feature films selected from over 300 submissions will be on display at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival, telling stories from across Latin America, Spain and the U.S. Screenings include discussions with filmmakers and producers. More information at galiff.org

Sunday, Oct. 9

Latino Taste Festival – Dalton

Dalton’s Coalition of Latino Leaders is behind that city’s yearly Latino Taste Festival, which promises to bring “rhythm, color and flavor” to downtown Dalton. Free.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Editors' Picks
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table just before his defense team announced their intention to rest their case during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
15h ago
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) is unable to make a touchdown catch against Samford Bulldogs safety Wade White (40) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. Georgia won 33-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
1h ago
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
15h ago
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
15h ago
Gwinnett County police officer Michael James Brady, 49, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely after he struck a moped driver while driving to work from Hall County on Friday, authorities said.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Gwinnett officer charged in Hall County wreck that killed moped driver
13h ago
The Latest
Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic
32m ago
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M highlights ACC's Week 3
4h ago
No. 1 again, Georgia visits South Carolina in SEC opener
4h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top