9 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Georgia

Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration of the culture and contributions of the U.S. Hispanic community. It’s an occasion set to gain increasing relevance in rapidly diversifying Georgia: According to data released last year from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Latino residents in Georgia surpassed the 1 million mark in 2020, a more than 30% increase since 2010. Through Oct. 15, celebratory Hispanic Heritage Month events are planned across metro Atlanta and the state.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and voter outreach event – 2 p.m. –Forest Park
The City of Forest Park and CASA in Action, a nonprofit supporting immigrants, are partnering to bring a community celebration to Bill Lee Park. The event will feature live music, tacos and pupusas, voter registration, folkloric dancing, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, and a screening of the Disney film ‘Encanto.’ Free.
Nuestras Voces open mic and market – 5 p.m. – Lawrenceville
Billed as a celebration of culture, creativity and commerce, the Nuestras Voces event will feature local performers and Hispanic-owned businesses at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Free.
Hispanic Festival – 1 p.m. – Macon
In additional to live performances and food, Macon’s Hispanic Festival will include a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, diaper distributions, glucose and blood pressure screenings, and more. Free.
Latino Fest – 2 p.m. – Gainesville
The Hispanic Alliance’s fourth edition of its yearly Latino Fest will bring food, dance, and folklore to Gainesville. A dozen Hispanic artists will also be featured. Free.
Sunday, Sep. 18
Feria de Naciones – 11 a.m. – Roswell
Fellowship Bible Church’s festival will include music, traditional food, and aguas frescas, refreshing fruit drinks popular in Mexico. Free.
El Salvador Independence Day celebration – 11 a.m. – Lilburn
The group Salvadoreños Unidos en Georgia will mark the independence holiday of El Salvador – as well as those of other Central American nations such as Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras, all of which fall on Sep. 15. The event at Plaza Las Americas will include live musical performances and typical Salvadoran fare. Free.
Saturday, Sep. 24
Salsa concert and celebration – 5 p.m. – Acworth
Live music and food will be on hand in Acworth’s Logan Farm Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Salsa band Sierra y su Saoko will perform begin at 8 p.m. Free.
Thursday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 2
Georgia Latino International Film Festival – Duluth & Lawrenceville
Nearly three dozen short and feature films selected from over 300 submissions will be on display at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival, telling stories from across Latin America, Spain and the U.S. Screenings include discussions with filmmakers and producers. More information at galiff.org
Sunday, Oct. 9
Latino Taste Festival – Dalton
Dalton’s Coalition of Latino Leaders is behind that city’s yearly Latino Taste Festival, which promises to bring “rhythm, color and flavor” to downtown Dalton. Free.
