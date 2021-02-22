New parking deck in Buford supports downtown economy

The 256-space parking deck features a brick and stone exterior, designed to complement old town Buford buildings as well as new city and school construction. The 4-level parking deck includes a pedestrian bridge connecting to South Harris Street and making for an easy walk to Main Street restaurants and businesses.

According to the city’s website, “the city continues to work to promote its downtown district and the parking deck is an integral part in support of economic development opportunities in downtown Buford.”