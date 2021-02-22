X

New parking deck in Buford supports downtown economy

The new Buford Parking Deck opened in Dec., 2020 at 70 East Moreno St. adjacent to historic Main Street with 256 parking spaces and a pedestrian bridge connecting to South Harris Street. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The new Buford Parking Deck opened in Dec. at 70 East Moreno St. adjacent to historic Main Street on the former site of the Samples Milling Company, Circa 1938, and former Couch Used Auto Sales.

The 256-space parking deck features a brick and stone exterior, designed to complement old town Buford buildings as well as new city and school construction. The 4-level parking deck includes a pedestrian bridge connecting to South Harris Street and making for an easy walk to Main Street restaurants and businesses.

According to the city’s website, “the city continues to work to promote its downtown district and the parking deck is an integral part in support of economic development opportunities in downtown Buford.”

Directional signs are located at the corners of Main and Scott Streets, and Main and South Harris Streets.

