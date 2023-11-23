Lilburn to receive $125,000 for COPS Hiring Program

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced new federal funding coming to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District totaling more than $600,000. Of the allocated monies Lilburn will receive $125,000 for a COPS Hiring Program, the Gwinnett County Board of Education will receive $194,817 for a school violence prevention program, and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police will receive $300,000 for a community policing development program.

The CHP is designed to help law enforcement agencies hire and/or rehire additional career law enforcement officers to increase their community policing ability and crime prevention efforts. Lilburn will use the funding to double the size of their Community Outreach unit.

In a statement, Lilburn Mayor Tim Dunn expressed appreciation for Congresswoman McBath’s assistance in acquiring this grant, “The addition of a second Community Relations officer makes it possible to keep pace with the needs of our growing community.”