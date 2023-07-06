Gwinnett Police offering free self-defense course for women

The Gwinnett Police Community Affairs Section wants to help prepare young women in self-defense techniques to avoid physical danger. The department is offering a free 12-hour basic self-defense course to women 16 and older 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays July 18, 20, 25, and 27 at the Gwinnett Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

Women 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a family member 18 years of age or older. The lecture portion focuses on risk awareness, risk reduction and risk avoidance, followed by hands-on tactical training. The techniques are designed to be quick and effective so that women of all fitness levels and ages will be successful in learning options to escape attacks.

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must attend all four classes with no exceptions. Register: GCGA.us/RADprogram. Questions or more information: PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com.