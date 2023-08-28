BreakingNews
Gwinnett County DA Office hosting academy for county residents

Gwinnett County
Residents can join the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for its first Citizen’s Academy for a look into the criminal justice system.

The nine-week program will give residents a look at court proceedings with sessions from law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges. Some other topics from the program will include community focus and gangs, understanding use of force and jury nullifications and crime lab analysis.

The program will take place every Tuesday from Oct. 3 through Dec. 5. Sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Grand Jury Room at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

Those interested can apply on the county’s website. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium employs a high-tech four-legged friend
25m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

